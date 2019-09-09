Several accidents reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 9/9/19 @ 8:22 a.m..
While the accident in Belle has been cleaned up, two other crashes are being reported.
In Elkview, an accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. on the 5100 block of Elk River Road.
It's a single vehicle rollover near Bridge Elementary.
It's unknown whether there are any injuries.
About the same time, at 7:53 a.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported in Malden.
It's in the 3900 block of Malden Drive.
Traffic is backed up.
ORIGINAL STORY 9/9/19
A driver says she fell asleep and drove into a power pole.
It happened about 7:45 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Dupont Avenue in Belle.
First responders are on scene to treat the possible injuries of a minor.
The utility pole is leaning, so Appalachian Electric Power may be called to the scene of the crash.
