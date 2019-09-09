Several accidents reported in Kanawha County

UPDATE 9/9/19 @ 8:22 a.m..

While the accident in Belle has been cleaned up, two other crashes are being reported.

In Elkview, an accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. on the 5100 block of Elk River Road.

It's a single vehicle rollover near Bridge Elementary.

It's unknown whether there are any injuries.

About the same time, at 7:53 a.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported in Malden.

It's in the 3900 block of Malden Drive.

Traffic is backed up.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/9/19

A driver says she fell asleep and drove into a power pole.

It happened about 7:45 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Dupont Avenue in Belle.

First responders are on scene to treat the possible injuries of a minor.

The utility pole is leaning, so Appalachian Electric Power may be called to the scene of the crash.

