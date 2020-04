A tractor trailer has crashed off a road causing significant delays for drivers.

The tractor trailer went off the road near US 35 and WV 968 just after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ the driver is not hurt, but US 35 is going to have to be shut down to pull the tractor trailer and its cargo back onto the road.

Drivers traveling along US 35 in this area should expect delays.

