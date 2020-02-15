Driver speaks out after his car was hit with a rockslide in Williamson Wednesday

"If it would've been two seconds sooner, I would've been underneath the rocks," said Shawn Williamson.

Shawn Williamson says he's thankful to be home with his family after his car was hit by a rockslide.

Williamson was driving along Old Route 52 Wednesday night around 10 p.m. on his way to pickup two of his three sons.

"The whole mountain, I mean there was nothing but a wall of rock that just fell in front of me about fifteen feet," Williamson tells WSAZ in the exclusive interview. "All I could do was slam the brakes and run directly into it."

The rockslide took out power and water lines with it, causing widespread power outages. a href="https://www.wsaz.com/content/news/Major-rock-and-mudslide-reported-in-Williamson-WVa--567824271.html" target=_blanl">See original story by clicking here.

"I don't know that I've ever seen boulders so big, I really don't. And we live here and that much mountains, but I've never seen anything like this in my life," said Keishia Williamson, Shawn's wife.

Keishia says she was at home when she got the phone call.

"It was the scariest moment of my life," said Keishia. "He called and said I've been in an accident and it went dead."

But Shawn says things could've been a lot worse because, just moments later he would've had his children in the car with him.

"It could've been extremely worse," said Shawn. "I'm just blessed my kids weren't in the car."

Shawn says he has sprained wrists, a hurt elbow and whiplash but is just thankful to be home with his family.

"I mean it really makes you think how quick life can flash before your eyes, I'll tell you that."

