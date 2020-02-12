Driver suffering medical emergency crashes into Elks Lodge

Police say a driver experienced a medical emergency Wednesday morning before slamming her car into a building in Ashland, Kentucky.

Officers with the Ashland Police Department are on the scene of the accident at The Elks Lodge along Carter Avenue.

Officials say the driver was an elderly woman and had just played bridge at the lodge.

The woman was taken to the hospital but emergency crews say she appears to be okay.

The Ashland Fire Department Rescue Squad is on scene and assisting with the extraction of the vehicle and temporary repairs.

There are no reports of structural damage to the building.

No criminal charges are anticipated at this time.

The manager of the Elks Lodge told our crew at the scene the crash "sounded like a bomb had gone off."

The manager also says this isn't the first time a driver has rammed into the building. They tell WSAZ.com another wall of the building was hit just last year.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.