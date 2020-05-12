Driver taken to hospital following rollover crash

A car and a pickup truck collided Tuesday afternoon in Charleston, sending the pickup truck onto its side.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Avenue on the west side.

Emergency crews say the driver of the pickup truck had to be cut out of the vehicle and then was taken to the hospital.

No one inside the car was injured, but officials say the car was heavily damaged.

