Drivers hit by I-64 pursuit suspect share their stories

As investigators say there's evidence that the man involved in a multi-county police chase may have been ramming other vehicles on purpose, we caught up with innocent drivers caught up in Tuesday's chaos.

Maureen Lewis was driving along Interstate 64, trying to switch lanes, when she was rear-ended without warning.

“I mean, it sounded almost like an explosion, and I was trying to figure out what happened and I pulled off to the side, and that's when I saw all the cop cars coming,” Lewis said.

She explained that she had just dropped her car off for service and had picked up a rental vehicle.

“I just picked it up and was headed back to work ... I know,” she said.

Lewis wasn’t the only person to be rammed by Foster. Jay Hern says he was traveling east toward Charleston and noticed the truck approaching quickly from behind.

“I got over into the right lane, and the truck that was being pursued tried to go around me on the shoulder on the right side and clipped the front of my truck,” Hern said.

He said it was the last thing he ever expected.

“I didn't know what was going on, but I immediately tried to get in a safe area and away from it, and obviously I didn't do a good enough job getting in a safe area, Hern said.

Both he and Lewis were OK, saying they’re grateful the driver was taken into custody. Investigators say they were two of at least five drivers who were hit on the interstate by the runaway driver.

Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia says investigators will be looking closely at the evidence to decide if suspect Alex Nathaniel Foster, 25, will face additional charges.

