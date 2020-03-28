Deputies: Distracted driver caused crash that injured two

An alleged distracted driver caused a two-vehicle crash in Mink Shoals, shutting down both lanes of U.S. Route 119.

Kanawha County deputies say the distracted driver was going north when they went off the road at the 2800-block of U.S. Route 119. When over-correcting, the driver his a car that was heading southbound, which trapped that driver in their vehicle.

Investigators say both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

