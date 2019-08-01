Drivers warned to slow down in work zone on I-64

Police are issuing a reminder to try to keep you and construction workers safe.

Milton police say they're stepping up their presence on I-64 to catch drivers speeding through a work zone.

Work has resumed on the I-64 median project between Milton and Hurricane. It's taking place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Without fail, Milton police say any time construction work is being done on I-64, there are always more than a few who ignore the signs that the speed limit is reduced to 55 miles per hour.

"You have to consider the people that are out there working risking their lives," Sgt. Albert Collins with the Milton Police Department said.

Wednesday night, the first night construction resumed on the median project, officers say they caught Brandon Shabdue going 102 miles per hour through the work zone while he was under the influence. Click here for more.

"Last year there were a few deaths when the construction zone was up there," Collins said. "We've tried really hard to increase our presence up there and try to slow people down just to make everybody safer."

Milton resident Annette May's road rage kicks in when she has to contend with speeders in a work zone.

"I have a lot of road rage," she said, "so sometimes I'm not nice. Of course they can't hear me."

Along with being dangerous, speeders risk taking a hit to their wallet. Fines are doubled for those caught speeding in a work zone.

A crew at the scene says that project is expected to take a couple of months.

