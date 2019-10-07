Drought dented by regional rainfall

After one of the driest months on record across the region (September rains lowest since record keeping in the late began in the late 1800s in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg too) the healthiest rains since August arrived on Sunday and lasted through Monday. So far accumulations have averaged 1 to 2 inches area-wide with spots in Eastern Kentucky topping 3 inches.

These rains are so important for fall landscapes so says Lori Bolling, Boyd County horticulturist out of the extension agency. “Soaking rains help establish roots systems for planting bulbs like tulips and daffodils and for freshly seeded lawns. They also provide the water for fall plants like mums, pansies, newly planted trees and shrubs to grow. The old adage that plants need one inch or rain per week is still valid even in autumn, Lori told me.

As for the fall foliage season, Lori hopes these rains will take the edge off the September drought and jump start the season with “good color” -- still likely provided we get more showers.

Meanwhile on my trip in from northern West Virginia and Maryland this past weekend, I noted that even at the 3,000 foot level, trees were still predominantly green with early splashes of red and orange. While some browning was occurring on the poplar and sycamore, the oaks and maples appear to have held their own through the drought.

Even at Snowshoe a call confirms the colors are still mainly green with reds and oranges coming on slowly. Teresa from the call center reminded me how the colors have been off the past two seasons, so the hope is the rains and cooler air will jump start the fall foliage season.

Meanwhile fall fire season has been helped by the rains locally, though reports out of Pigeon Forge in Sevier County, Tennessee, are that wildfires are again a concern after that devastating season of killer fires in 2016.

