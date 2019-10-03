Drought declaration made throughout Kentucky

As hot, dry conditions continue to grip much of the region, a drought declaration has been made throughout Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin’s Office announced Thursday.

A Level 1 drought declaration is in effect for 42 counties, while a Level 2 declaration is in effect for 78 counties. State officials say a Level 2 declaration, which includes part of eastern Kentucky, is serious enough to cause agricultural losses and wildfires.

If the dry conditions continue, water-use restrictions could be put in place, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“The combination of hot, dry weather that set in across Kentucky in August reached an unprecedented level during September, based on the period of record dating back to 1895,” said Stu Foster, state climatologist for Kentucky, in the news release. “As a result, drought conditions have developed rapidly as we enter what is climatologically the driest time of the year.”

