Drought endangers water supply

Ripley and its surrounding area has not seen rain in more than a month. That's putting a stress on the water supply that delivers 1 million gallons of water each day to around 10,000 customers in southern Jackson County, West Virginia.

The problem goes beyond a lack of rain as the main dam used to retain water before entering the Ripley water treatment center has a major leak. Funding has been obtained to fix the leak, and repairs will be made during the next three weeks.

Until then, water is being drained from O'Brien Lake to keep the pipes full across the area.

"It is protocol and it is the purpose of the lake up there," chief water operator Jim Mitchem said. "That water in the lake is there if need be for this use."

That lake has been drained dry in parts, preventing recreation activities such as boating and fishing from happening. Officials are working to make sure the water level remains high enough so no fish are harmed.

"I understand, I have a favorite lake, O'Brien is also our favorite lake for our reason," Mitchem said. "That is because it supplies what we do and that is drinking water at the end."

The low water level is causing concern for some that rely on wells for their water.

"We've been worried about washing our laundry because we have a well," Angela Gandee said. "We have well water so we don't know if it is going to go out whenever we are trying to wash some clothes or take showers. We have been kinda limiting the water amount that we have been using."

The water level has been so low that some people have been driving trucks and four-wheelers out on the lake bed, Gandee said.

Water service has not been interrupted for anyone in the Ripley area because of the drought. Other water sources are available if O'Brien Lake gets too dry.