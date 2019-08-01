Drug arrest made in Paintsville park

A drug arrest made in Paintsville has caused some increased security across all parks.

Paintsville officials believe they found 3.8 grams of meth when they arrested Christopher Hall early Thursday morning in a city park.

According to Paintsville Police, Officers Zach Stapleton and Jeremy Shepherd found Christopher Hall hanging out at the park around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Both officers could tell Hall was under the influence and asked if he had any drugs on him.

As Hall started emptying his pockets, police say they noticed a cigarette pack he was trying to hide behind his leg.

That is when investigators say they found 3.8 grams of what looked like meth.

Hall is now in police custody.

Paintsville officials will now begin enforcing a curfew established by a city ordinance. Anyone seen in the park past curfew will be question by local officials and asked to leave.

“We have had issues around this area,” Paintsville Police Captain Jonathan Holbrook said. “We try to patrol it quite often and to deter it.”