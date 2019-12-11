Drug felon faces faces additional prison time for witness intimidation

A man who pleaded guilty to drug charges faces additional time in prison for intimidating a witness, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Xavier Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony possession with intent to deliver TCH oil in the form of pods, which are ingested through the use of vaping devices, and to the felony offense of witness intimidation.

Investigators say the TCH oil pods were found in March 2018 after a search warrant by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

Jones confessed to selling marijuana at that time. Investigators say Jones later posted information on Facebook to harass and intimidate state witnesses.

Jones faces a one- to five-year sentence on the drug charge and one to 10 years for the felony witness intimidation. He has since been released from the South Central Regional Jail and placed on probation.