Drug raids net more than five pounds of crystal meth and multiple arrests

At least six people were arrested in one of the largest meth busts in county history, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Sheriff John Hunt said deputies seized more than five pounds of crystal meth, thousands of dollars in stolen property and several firearms.

The sheriff said it happened after separate raids throughout the county, including in the Ivel, David, and Hueysville communities and near Auxier.

The names of the people arrested have not been released at this time.

