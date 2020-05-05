Drug traffickers sentenced in Ohio

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the sentencing of 8 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Jordan L. Preston, age 23, of Xenia, Ohio, was convicted by a Gallia County jury of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound and Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, both felonies of the first degree (46.1994 grams of Fentanyl). The Court sentenced Preston to a mandatory minimum prison term of 11 years and a maximum term of 16.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Preston will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 5 years.

Keith L. Montgomery, age 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin in an amount equal to or greater than ten grams but less than fifty grams and Trafficking in Heroin in an amount equal to or greater than ten grams but less than fifty grams, both felonies of the second degree. Montgomery was on federal parole at the time of this offense. Montgomery has a history of criminal convictions, having served one state prison term and one federal prison term. Montgomery received the maximum sentenced allowed by law, a mandatory minimum of 8 years and a maximum period of 12 years. Upon his release from prison, Montgomery will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Michael R. Voreh, age 58, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (approximately 30 grams of Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. At the time of this offense, Voreh was on probation in the Gallipolis Municipal Court and had pending felony charges in Mason County, West Virginia. Voreh received a mandatory minimum prison term of 6 years and a maximum term of 9 years. Upon his release from prison, Voreh will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Zachary K. Matthew, age 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs in an amount equal or greater than five times bulk but less than fifty times bulk (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. Matthew was sentenced to a mandatory minimum prison term of 3 years and a maximum term of 4.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Matthew will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Sheena C. Stutler, age 31, of Leon, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs in an amount equal or greater than five times bulk but less than fifty times bulk (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. Stutler received a mandatory minimum prison term of 4 years and a maximum term of 6 years. Upon her release from prison, Stutler will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Other sentences include:

Matthew S. White, age 31, of Crown City, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 24 months following his conviction of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. The KelTec P-32 with magazine seized from White was forfeited to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen E. Johnson, age 21, of Thurman, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 36 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a CBCF, having positive drug screens, and tampering with a drug screen. Johnson was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Grand Theft of a Firearm, a felony of the third degree.

Jeffrey S. Rodgers, age 46, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 36 months following his conviction of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. In handing down this sentence, the Court found that Rodgers has a history of criminal convictions with two prior prison terms.