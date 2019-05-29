Drug trafficking arrest in Ashland

A man was arrested after deputies say, he sold undercover officers marijuana and LSD.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Dept. says they bought the drugs from Justin Eldridge Tuesday evening.

After the buy, deputies used a search warrant to go into Eldridge's home, where they found marijuana and other drugs laced with THC. Deputies also say they found large amounts of drug paraphernalia in the home.

Eldridge faces numerous felony charges related to drug trafficking. He was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

