A K-9 helped lead investigators to drugs during a traffic stop, which also led to the driver’s arrest, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says.

It happened Monday evening on Interstate 77 South.

Investigators seized five and a half pounds of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), an ounce of heroin and a 9mm handgun.

The driver, who name has not been released yet, was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.