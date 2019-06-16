Drugs found during Milton traffic stop

Two men were arrested Saturday after officers say they found drugs inside their car in Milton.

Milton Police say they stopped the car on Newman's Branch for expired registration. Officers also noticed the driver, Patrick Keenan, 42, from Barboursville, had a suspended license.

The officers walked their K-9 around the car where police say they found two hidden compartments packed with scales, pills, heroin, and an unidentified powder.

Keenan was charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and traffic violations.

Two other people in the car were taken to the hospital for treatment, including Walter Cremeans, 52, from Huntington. He was later charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

Police say the third person will be charged once they are released from the hospital.

Both Keenan and Cremeans were booked into Western Regional Jail.