Drugs, guns and cash found inside home, two arrested

An investigation into a hit-and-run accident lead deputies in Logan County to two men accused of hiding drugs, guns and cash.

According to the Logan County Sheriffs Department, deputies were able to locate the suspect's car at 28 Broad Hollow Road in Pecks Mill.

Through the front door, deputies say they could see Calvin Hurley, 61, stuffing a clear baggie into the cushions of a chair he was sitting on.

Another man was also found inside the house. David Lee Bumgarner told deputies he was on home confinement and gave them permission to search the home.

Deputies found two loaded firearms, a small amount of suspected meth, heroin, pills, scales and $1,270 in cash.

Both men were taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail and are now awaiting arraignment.

Deputies say Hurley has been charged with a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Officials say additional charges may be filed.

