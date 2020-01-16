Drugs reported stolen from EMS station

An investigation is underway after drugs were reported stolen out of an EMS station.

A report filed with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department says a large amount of drugs, including morphine and fentanyl, was stolen from the Lawrence County EMS building in Proctorville, Ohio.

It's not clear how much was stolen or how much the drugs were worth.

The report says the drugs were kept in a locked cabinet at the station, and a lock was cut off to get to them.

We're told the theft occurred some time between August and Dec. 30.

Investigators say it's not clear yet whether somebody possibly broke in or if a door to the station could've been left unlocked.

The station is not manned full time.

WSAZ reached out to Lawrence County EMS Thursday afternoon for comment but was told no one was available.

