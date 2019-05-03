Dry spell broken by spring thunder squalls

After a second straight day of afternoon and evening showers and thunder squalls, the dry spell of spring has been broken. Take Huntington where a one inch downpour has visited Collis P.’s namesake town for two days running. More raining falling in the first 3 days of May than fell during virtually the entire month of April.

Late Friday evening the shower pattern had wound down for the day with leftover showers fading as they marched through Charleston on their way to the high country.

Late night travelers will face patchy dense fog as the damp and humid air remains near saturation.

Derby day will dawn murky and humid for 5K runs with low clouds and fog but no rain expected. Watch the low clouds give way to brighter skies in time for the Race for the Ribbon in Charleston and MS walks including the one at Ritter Park.

By mid-day-early afternoon temperatures will be peaking near 70 degrees for the Heritage Farm spring festival, always in honor of our departed friend Mike Perry.

Meanwhile there is a myriad of Derby Day parties planned for the late day-evening hours as well as high school proms galore. While timing the arrival of new rains will be a radar watching task by that time, chances are good that showers and even another gully washer will invade the region before dark. Should downpours be as prolific as the past 2 days, the specter of high water even flash flooding will need to be monitored.

As Sunday morning showers move away, the Wild Turkey Festival in McArthur will enjoy a warm and brighter Sunday afternoon for its conclusion.

