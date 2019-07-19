Dunbar Police and Fire Academy prepares tomorrow's leaders

Teens and tweens at the fifth annual Junior Police Academy in Dunbar were put to the test Thursday.

Teens and tweens at the fifth annual Junior Police Academy in Dunbar were put to the test Thursday, involved in a mock search for a missing person.

The 11- to 14-year-olds carried out a search for a missing person at Wine Cellar Park. It was just a drill, but they didn't know that.

They carried out a search for a missing person in the woods, splitting into two groups on each side of the lake until they found the hidden dummy. They found clues along the way, eventually meeting up to learn how to properly stabilize and carry out an injured person.

"It makes me feel really proud how well they came as individuals, and now they're learning to work as large groups, which is exactly what I want out of this camp, for kids to learn that you're stronger as a team than the individual," Lt. George Rader explained.

The Junior Academy is a day camp that runs one week every summer.

Applications go out a month before school ends. You can find them at Dunbar Middle School and the Dunbar Police Department.

