Dunbar Senior Services employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Senior Services employee for the city of Dunbar has tested positive for COVID-19, the city said Friday in a release.

“It is a sad and trying day in Dunbar,” the release states, adding that all Senior Services staff have been sent home for a 14-day quarantine.

“If they do not show symptoms, we can begin phasing services back in place at the end of the quarantine period,” the release states.

The agency says the current patient is a man who has not shown symptoms.

All employees at City Hall have been tested, and it will remain closed in the coming days until getting “the all clear.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has begun contacting people who may have been in contact with the affected person. Anyone with concerns can call the health department at 304-348-1088.

