UPDATE | Dunbar bridge back open after crash

UPDATE 8/15/19 @ 6:50 p.m.

The Dunbar toll bridge is back open Thursday evening after a crash there earlier, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Two people were hurt in the accident, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The Dunbar toll bridge is currently shut down due to a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened on the Dunbar side of the bridge.

Emergency responders are on scene. There are two injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

The bridge will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared.

