Dunbar bridge shut down after police chase and crash

A toll bridge in Kanawha County is closed after a police chase and a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Cabell County, continued along I-64, and ended in Dunbar.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the Dunbar Toll Bridge is shut down "due to a crash and police emergency."

Dispatchers are asking drivers to avoid the surrounding area.

Our crew at the scene say the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, got off the Dunbar exit and went down 10th Street. That driver hit another vehicle at the corner of 10tth Street and Myers Avenue. Two people in the other vehicle had to be cut out by firefighters.

They are being treated at this time. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

We're told a suspect is in custody.

Keep checking the WSAZ app and WSAZ.com for the latest information.