Dunbar city councilman stuck by needle

Greg Wolfe, is ending his day the same way he started it, serving the city of Dunbar.

Greg Wolfe, a Dunbar city councilman and code enforcer, was stuck by a needle after clearing trash from an alley.

"I was using the tongs to pick the trash up. I had filled up two bags,” he said.

Tuesday morning he was picking up trash in the alley way between Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Advance Auto Parts in the Dunbar Village Shopping Center when his good deed, turned dangerous.

"I had put them in the trunk of the car, went to shut the lid and realized that the truck wasn’t shutting, there was part of the bag sticking out,” he said.

Not thinking anything of it, Wolfe tried to push the bag in the car.

"I just took my hand and shoved the bag back into the trunk and got stuck,” he said.

In the next seconds, his mind was racing.

"Wasn’t sure what it was. Hoped and prayed it wasn’t a needle, but I cut the bag open and there was a needle laying there I didn’t even realize I had picked it up,” Wolfe said.

But he's not surprised that this happened to him after cleaning up what he considers a problem spot for vagrancy.

"Just really frustrated because that’s like a hangout for some few people that we'd like to get out of Dunbar, just very frustrated,” he said.

Residents who came to the Dunbar City Council meeting Tuesday night agree.

"I’m tired of people coming up to me bumming money. I’m tired of fearing for going out after dark,” Dunbar resident Sandi Miles said.

Miles was one of a group residents who came to the meeting to voice their opinion about the number of vagrants in the city.

"They camp out, take naps under no loitering signs. It's like they're trying to push it as far as they possibly can because they know what they can get away with,” she said.

They're hoping for a solution to what can be done to curb the problem, as Wolfe waits for answers too.

"Not knowing that’s the biggest, not knowing what’s going on, I’ve got 30 days to wonder if I’m infected or not,” he said.

Dunbar mayor Bill Cunningham said the city is taking a more active approach to boarding up buildings in the city. He said police spend a lot of time checking these buildings even after they're boarded up.

The police chief explained that trespassing is not a jailable offense and they are doing their best to respond to calls about vagrants.

More than a year ago, a reserve police officer in Dunbar was stuck by a needle while bagging drug paraphernalia at a crime scene.

