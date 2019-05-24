Dunbar city park becomes ADA compliant

Dunbar City Park is now ADA compliant after over a year long renovations finished up Friday.

"It's something we've been hearing in the city for decades and I think it was just time to upgrade the facility and make it accessible," said Mayor Bill Cunningham of Dunbar.

Cunningham says they have added swings and renovated the restrooms to make things more ADA accessible.

"Having a park close to home is really important because, if my daughter wants to play, we don't have to go hunt and look for something that's accessible for her to do it. With it being so close to our house, it's a short trip and she can come and enjoy and be like all of the other kids too," said Corrie Whittington, a Dunbar resident.

Whittington is also a mother to Abigail Whittington who is disabled.

"It's really frustrating when we go to a park and it's not ADA compliant.

Usually we plan a trip to the park or whatever and then we get there and have to leave," said Whittington.

Mayor Cunningham says over time, the city is hoping to add trails throughout the woods that are also ADA compliant. He also says the city is planning on making more sidewalks and curbs accessible as well.

"We're really excited that these new swings and the new playground are happening. We hope to see more continued things happen in not only this park or Wine Cellar Park but more thing in Dunbar. It's nice to have it in our own backyard," said Whittington.