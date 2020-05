Dunbar Council voted to not open the pool for the 2020 season.

Council members made the announcement Thursday saying they were unable to secure the proper number of 'life savers and managers' to run the pool safely.

In a post on Facebook members said: "This was a hard decision to come to, however, we feel that it is the appropriate decision for the safety of the swimmers and staff."

