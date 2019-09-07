Dunbar to hold meeting on homeless and drug problems

The City of Dunbar will hold a public forum on Monday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center to discuss problems brought up by residents at this week's city council meeting.

The forum will cover an increase in the homeless population and issues related to drugs. A Dunbar city councilor was stuck by a needle this week while cleaning up trash in a shopping center.

The city wants to change state laws to give local governments more control over issues including vagrancy, trespass and people staying in abandoned structures.

At least two state senators and four state delegates have committed to attend the meeting to hear from residents. The city prosecutor will be in attendance to explain the problems with current laws.

Everyone who attends the meeting will be allowed one minute to speak on the issues they face living in Dunbar.