Dunlow and Genoa elementary schools not to consolidate

Dunlow and Genoa elementary schools will not be consolidating.

A crowd from the Genoa community burst into applause Thursday evening when that news was announced at a packed gym at Dunlow Middle School.

Wayne County Board of Education members were expected to vote on a proposal to consolidate the schools. However, it never even came to a vote. A board of education member made a motion to pass the issue, but no one seconded that motion.

As a result, Genoa Elementary will remain open.

If the issue had passed, Genoa Elementary would have closed and consolidated with Dunlow Elementary.

Parents, employees and community members spoke on both sides of the issue. Both communities were represented at the packed cafeteria.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

