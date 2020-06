June is National Dysphagia Awareness Month. Department Chair Pam Holland joined Katie on Studio 3 to share information about the month, Marshall's Pediatric Feeding and Swallowing Clinic, along with speech language pathology and what you can do if you're worried about your child's feeding or eating.

