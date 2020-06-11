Dysphagia and adults

June is National Dysphagia Awareness Month. Last week on Studio 3, the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center discussed dysphagia with kids. This week, Clinical Assistant Professor Ernay Adams is going over how it affects adults, too.

Dysphagia Awareness Month on Studio 3.

In addition to Dysphagia Awareness Month, it is also Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. The MUSHC is hosting a free virtual education class for anyone who has dementia or if you're a caregiver. The session will give you tips for taking care of your loved ones, cover the basics of dementia and cognitive impairment, tips you can implement into your routine, and more.

To RSVP to the event, you can call Ernay at 304-696-3644, or email her at ernay.adams@marshall.edu.

Click here to visit Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center.