E. coli case confirmed in Boyd County

A case of E. coli has been confirmed in our area.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department confirms there is one case in the county linked to a multi-state outbreak. The person did not need to be hospitalized, according to health department officials.

Investigators believe ground beef is the likely cause of the food poisoning that has sickened more than 100 people in six states.

Kentucky and Ohio are among the states affected by the outbreak. WSAZ's Taylor Eaton spoke with a doctor about the health alert earlier this month.

The CDC says people can continue to eat ground beef. The meat should be cooked thoroughly to 160 degrees to kill germs.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department encourages people to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before eating them, and properly handle and cook raw meat.