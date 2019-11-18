Early morning fire destroys mobile home in Cabin Creek area

An early morning fire in Kanawha County destroyed a mobile home in the Cabin Creek area.

A caller contacted 911 just after 6 Monday morning about the fire along Tackett Dr. at Darcy Way.

Firefighters said the fire is suspicious.

A neighbor told WSAZ the owner moved out about a month or two ago, so no one lived in the mobile home.

The fire departments responding to the call were Cabin Creek, East Bank and Chesapeake.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.