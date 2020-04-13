Early morning storms cause power outages in Kanawha County

Monday morning’s severe weather left some Kanawha County residents waking up without power.

West Virginia 511 says Sissonville Drive was shut down around 2:30 Monday morning. Severe weather caused a tree to hit power lines around the 2300 block, snapping the power pole and leaving hundreds without power.

If the power is out, there could be problems for the food in your refrigerator. If the icebox in your refrigerator is out long enough, it can cause food to spoil.

C.W. Sigman, the Emergency Management Director of Kanawha County, said it’s important to keep the fridge closed as much as you can. He says this will keep hot air from getting in.

“Power goes out, leave the door shut, they say it should be good for about four hours. After four hours, the perishable stuff -- you need to throw it away after four hours,” Sigman said.

He also said that even while under the stay-at-home order in West Virginia, it is important for families to have backup severe weather and power outage plans. That way they can be prepared.

He also said it isn't a bad idea to stock up on non-perishables if you can.

“Always keep your supplies back a little bit so you can put in the cabinet, not in the fridge,” Sigman said.

If the outage on Sissonville Drive spoiled your food supply, Sigman says you can call West Virginia 211. They might be able to help you through the United Way service.

According to AEP’s power outage map, most of the power in the Sissonville Drive area has been restored.