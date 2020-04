The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected near Portsmouth on Saturday morning.

The 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Portsmouth near the Southern Ohio Medical Center, according to the USGS.

Early reports say the earthquake happened around 6:30 Saturday morning at a depth of about 10 miles below ground.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.

