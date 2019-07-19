Park in Charleston getting new equipment, improvements

The City of Charleston received a $15,000 grant from AARP to make East End Community Park a "more inviting and appealing" public space.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and representatives from AARP announced Friday morning the city will use the grant funds to purchase and install new playground equipment, a splash pad, suitable lighting, and greenery for the area.

The new renovations to East End Community Park, located at 1500 Dixie Street, are expected to be completed by November 4, 2019.

Mayor Goodwin showed her appreciation for the grant, saying, "I’m excited about this investment in the East End Park on Dixie Street. The new playground structures and splash pad will provide a safe, fun place for our families to enjoy together... Thank you, AARP, for seeing the importance of this project and helping to create a space where our citizens can create lifelong memories. Investing in our communities is a key component to creating vibrant neighborhoods throughout Charleston.”

AARP gave $1.6 million in Community Challenge grants this year.