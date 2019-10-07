East End residents upset about homelessness and vagrancy in Charleston

Homelessness and vagrancy are two familiar things that every city deals with throughout the nation, including in Charleston.

Some people on the East End of Charleston are upset after homeless and vagrants made the Mary Price Ratrie Greenspace a popular squatting ground.

Some people say it's getting worse in the city, specifically on the East End near the Clay Center.

WSAZ spoke with people who live in the area. One woman has a unique perspective on being homeless because she dealt with it herself at one time in her life.

"I've been homeless, my home was destroyed and I had nowhere to go," said Christiane Gamos, a woman who currently lives in Charleston. "I stayed at the shelter or wherever I could. I don't consider myself a lowlife or whatever some people think homeless people are."

So what's happening on Charleston's East End really is nothing surprising in Gamos' eyes.

"It's a constant problem, chronic, it's just not getting any better. So many reasons that it happens to some people," she said.

Many people have voiced concerns about the number of people living on the streets on the East End. They say the popular squatting ground is the Mary Price Ratrie Greenspace across from the Clay Center.

"It just gets old sometimes when people come up to you all the time asking for nickels, dimes and quarters," said Benny Ware, who lives in Charleston. "Especially if I've been working hard for 40 years and some of these people just sit out here for eight, nine or ten hours a day, yes I got a big problem with that."

Mayor Amy Goodwin, along with Charleston Police, have been managing a homeless task force. WSAZ did reach out to Mayor Goodwin for comment:

"The Mayor’s Office and Charleston Police Department are working in tandem with jurisdictions across the area to address the issues facing municipalities regarding homelessness. We are aware of these problems and will continue to work with law enforcement and social services to come up with real solutions. If you see something, say something. Call 911 or the Charleston Police Department non-emergency number at 304-348-8111 to report problems in your area," Goodwin said in a statement.