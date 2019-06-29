East Kentucky Marina opens East Kentucky Waves and Landslide

The East Kentucky Marina is opening its two new attractions Saturday, in preparation for a summer of fun for Pike County.

The East Kentucky Waves attraction is a floating waterpark located near the boat dock and East Kentucky Landslide includes inflatables near the marina playground.

Owners Ernie and Tereshia Thomas hope to bring some life to the marina with the new attractions. They are kicking off the grand opening of the Landslide by letting kids play for free.

"It's just going to be a great day," she said. "We will kind of end the day with the fireworks that the amazing Millard Fire and Rescue Department is going to be putting on."

Fireworks will begin at dark Saturday night. For more information, visit the East Kentucky Marina Facebook page.