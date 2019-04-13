UPDATE | Eastbound lanes of I-64 in Huntington back open after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE 4/13/19 @ 3:50 p.m.

All lanes are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Huntington Dispatchers say both lanes of I-64 East at the 15 mile marker in Huntington are closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles.

They say crews were responding to a non-injury collision when motorcycles on the roadway also crashed.

Our journalist on scene reports the crash involved four vehicles and an unknown amount of motorcycles.

Dispatchers say injuries are reported as several departments arrive on scene.

The interstate is expected to be closed for an undisclosed time frame however traffic is being diverted off the 29th Street exit.