Easter crafts with BoardRoom 46

BoardRoom46 Workshops:

Lena Rawlinson and Carrie Napora help Katie and Sarah made Easter decor in Studio 3.

Enjoy painting DIY wood signs in a fun hands-on workshop experience! Instructor-led classes, make the creating carefree and easy. BoardRoom46 offers personalized original designs and uses stencils to make creating super simple and perfect every time.

The shop is a great place for giggling with friends, date night or family fun, and screen-free entertainment!

Special Events offered: Girls Night Out, Birthdays, Private Events, Corporate Parties, Bachelorette Parties, 4-H and Sports Groups and Fundraisers.

BoardRoom46 brings creativity, fun & relaxation to the tri-state area.