Easter crafts with BoardRoom 46

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- BoardRoom46 Workshops:
Lena Rawlinson and Carrie Napora help Katie and Sarah made Easter decor in Studio 3.
Enjoy painting DIY wood signs in a fun hands-on workshop experience! Instructor-led classes, make the creating carefree and easy. BoardRoom46 offers personalized original designs and uses stencils to make creating super simple and perfect every time.
The shop is a great place for giggling with friends, date night or family fun, and screen-free entertainment!
Special Events offered: Girls Night Out, Birthdays, Private Events, Corporate Parties, Bachelorette Parties, 4-H and Sports Groups and Fundraisers.
BoardRoom46 brings creativity, fun & relaxation to the tri-state area.