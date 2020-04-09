Easter display left untouched by severe storm

From heavy rain and hail to the threat of tornadoes, Wednesday night into Thursday morning our region was hit with a severe weather outbreak.

But, a sign of hope for many Christian families was spotted Thursday morning as the tri-state heads into Easter Weekend with stay at home orders still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A cross bearing symbols of the Easter season untouched by the strong storm system.

The display is in the front yard of a home along Sleepy Hollow Road in Teays Valley.

In that same yard just about 10 feet away a tree was knocked down. Heavy winds knocked branches and other debris into the roadway and yard.