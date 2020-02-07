Eastern Kentucky faces flood cleanup

Following floods that swept eastern Kentucky from Thursday afternoon into Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency that allows officials to request help from the National Guard, as well as assistance from the state and the federal government.

In Pike County, Coal Run Village was one of the hardest-hit areas where floodwaters left city parks underwater.

“We have got Callpen. And, of course, back here we have the park where water got up pretty high,” said Coal Run Police Officer Anthony Iricks.

It’s not the first time Coal Run City Village Park will require clean up after rain. They will have to replace the fence for the second time due to flooding. Iricks is unsure when cleanup will begin as it is weather dependent.

“Big concern is we don’t want any more rain, a couple of days to let that water subsidize a little bit. And then we go from there to see what damage is left behind,” Iricks said.

The Coal Run Police Department wants to remind drivers to take extra precautions with the weather conditions changing.

“Don't get in a hurry, give yourself a little bit of extra time because we are getting the snow now ... Just drive safely,” Iricks said.