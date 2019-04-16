Eastern Kentucky moves full 'STEAM' ahead through Remake Learning Days

Schools, businesses and community organizations across the region are working together to shift the way students and parents address education.

Remake Learning Days, an initiative born in Pittsburgh, Pa., now finds itself celebrated in nine regions. Eastern Kentucky, one of those regions, has more than 70 events that are being hosted in various counties this week.

"Remake Learning Days is a hands-on family festival where museums and libraries and schools and community organizations all host a lot of events in this kind of explosion of activity. And it's all about kind of how learning can be hands-on and engaging and fun," said Remake Learning Director Sunanna Chand.

Chand said the events are all centered on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) principles, but the way in which the events address these principles looks different in every region.

Bit Source Director of Digital Literacy Traci Tackett said she has worked with schools, libraries, businesses, and other community organizations in order to bring events to Eastern Kentucky.

"We are super excited to be hosting our first Remake Learning events here in Eastern Kentucky. The dates have been from April 12 to the 20, so we've already had super fun events for families. But we are so excited about the many, many events taking place all around Eastern Kentucky this week," Tackett said.

Tackett said many of the events hosted in the mountains are not only showcasing the STEAM opportunities in the region.

"Many of the schools are showcasing these programs that they're offering, so parents can become more aware. It's also important for us to preserve the culture of our region and so many of our events have embraced the Appalachian culture," Tackett said.

Remake Learning Days events will continue across the region through Saturday. For more information, or to find an event near you, visit RemakeLearningDays.org/Eastern-KY.