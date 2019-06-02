Eastern Kentucky soccer team wins first state cup in history

For the first time in history, a soccer team from eastern Kentucky has won the Kentucky State Cup.

Eastern Elite defeated Kentucky Fire 4-3 Sunday morning in Louisville. Eastern Elite will now represent the state of Kentucky in the Regional Championships in Michigan later this month.

Sunday's win makes Eastern Elite the first team out of eastern Kentucky to win a State Cup. The Kentucky State Cup is part of the US Youth Soccer National Championship Series, according to the website.

The U18 team is made up of high school athletes from Grayson, Louisa, Ashland, Prestonsburg and Russell, Ky., as well as athletes from Barboursville and Huntington, W.Va.

The Regional Championship is set for June 21.