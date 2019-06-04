Eastern Kentucky winner of Doodle for Google asks for your help

What started out as a small hobby soon became a passion for Katie Wells.

"It's kind of like expressing your emotions without saying it," Wells explains.

Throughout high school, she never ceased to amaze her teachers.

"She has put so much work into her art," says Johnson Central's art teacher Haley Stacey.

Mrs. Stacey assigned all of her art classes to enter a drawing competition called Doodle for Google, and when Katie turned her drawing in Mrs. Stacey knew she had a chance of winning.

"I thought it definitely had a chance at winning state and continuing on to national," says Stacey.

The theme of this year's competition was "When I grow up" and for Katie, that meant helping create a better world.

"I drew a bunch of little Katies just doing a bunch of things I really care about," Wells said.

From bettering the environment to building skyscrapers there isn't much this girl can't do or paint.

"This Katie is helping out the ocean and the ecosystem and this Katie is building like architecture because that would also be cool," says Wells as she points to her picture.

Public voting begins on June 3rd and ends on June 7th.