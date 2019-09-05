Eastern Kentucky woman among 3 victims killed in I-75 crash

A late-night crash on I-75 Wednesday killed three people, investigators said.

Our sister station WKYT reports the crash happened in the northbound lanes near the southern split in Lexington.

The coroner identified the three victims as Debbie Lynn Bevins, 35, of Pikeville; Taylor Denise Blevins, 26, of Georgetown; and Caitlyn Danielle Bailey, 20, also of Georgetown, according to another sister station, WYMT.

Investigators said Tammy Rodriguez, 42, was being chased by Winchester Police. They said she merged onto I-75 before trying to make an abrupt u-turn, causing her to hit another vehicle head-on before hitting a third vehicle.

WKYT reports Bevins was a passenger in Rodriguez's pickup truck. Another passenger in the pickup was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Blevins and Bailey were in the vehicle hit head-on.

Rodriquez was charged with DUI and driving without a license. Other charges may be added later.

