Eastern Ky. man arrested on child pornography charges

A man was arrested in Pike County on multiple counts of possessing child pornography, Kentucky State Police say.

Eugene White, 41, is charged with 26 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Troopers say both charges are felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Investigators say White was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect allegedly uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a business in South Williamson on Thursday. 2019. Evidence was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

White was taken to the Pike County Detention Center. His mugshot wasn't immediately available.

