Makeup Artist Katie Frazier was in Studio 3 giving tips and tricks for moms and students who are on the go.

Makeup tips in Studio 3.

Katie recently just hit 11,400 followers on Facebook.

She has a makeup collaboration with the indie makeup brand Laush and Company coming out soon.

You can follow her on her makeup journey on Facebook “Katelynne Frazier MUA” and Instagram @katieefrazierr.