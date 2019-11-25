Eat less for Thanksgiving

Dietician Cheryl Rittinger with St. Mary’s Medical Center discusses how much we should actually eat on Thanksgiving.

She also gives a crustless pumpkin pie recipe:

Ingredients:



1 15-ounce can pumpkin



1/3 cup sugar or sugar substitute



2 tbsp honey



1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice



1/2 cup refrigerated or frozen egg product, thawed (or 2 eggs, lightly beaten)



1 tsp vanilla



3/4 cup evaporated fat-free milk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350° F. Lightly grease an 8-inch spring form pan. In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin, sugar, honey, and pie spice. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat lightly just until combined. Gradually stir in evaporated milk. Pour into prepared pan and place on a foil-lined baking sheet.

2. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until center appears set when gently shaken. Cool for 1 hour on a wire rack. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours before serving.

3. To serve, loosen pie from sides of pan by running a thin metal spatula around the edge. Remove sides of pan. Cut pie into wedges to serve. Makes 8 servings (1 slice each).

Nutritional facts:

Servings Per Recipe: 8, Calories: 95, Protein: 4g, Carbohydrate : 20g, Cholesterol: 1mg, Dietary Fiber, total: 2g, Sodium: 59 mg

With sugar substitutes:

Servings Per Recipe: 8, Calories: 67, Protein: 4g, Carbohydrate : 13g,

Cholesterol: 1mg, Dietary Fiber, total: 2g, Sodium: 59 mg